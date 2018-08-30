CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight,

then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the

morning, then areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke early this evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon and evening. Patchy smoke after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke early this evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke early this evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon and evening. Patchy smoke after midnight. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke early this evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the

morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon and evening. Patchy

smoke after midnight. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening,

then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas

of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

