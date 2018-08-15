CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
215 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
215 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated
dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
215 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,
then becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated
dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. In the shasta valley, light winds early in the morning
becoming south around 5 mph early in the afternoon, then
increasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Light winds
late in the morning. Elsewhere, east winds around 5 mph early in
the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
215 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke
through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
215 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms this
morning, then sunny with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated
dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
215 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms this morning,
then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy smoke this
morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the
evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
215 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke this afternoon.
Isolated dry thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated
dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening,
then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around
5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
