CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
744 FPUS56 KMFR 131018
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
318 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
CAZ080-132300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
318 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-132300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
318 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late
evening and early morning, then becoming light well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-132300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
318 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-132300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
318 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ084-132300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
318 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-132300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
318 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke through
the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather