CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
1017 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
1017 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day.
Isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
1017 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
1017 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
1017 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
1017 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
1017 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west early this
afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
