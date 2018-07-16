CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

672 FPUS56 KMFR 161553 CCA

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Medford, OR

853 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

853 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

853 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

853 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

853 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

853 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

853 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather