CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

599 FPUS56 KMFR 090906

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

205 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

CAZ080-092300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

205 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-092300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

205 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning

and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-092300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

205 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this

morning, then shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-092300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

205 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-092300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

205 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early this

afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-092300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

205 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

$$

