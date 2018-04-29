CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

794 FPUS56 KMFR 291051

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

350 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

CAZ080-292300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

350 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-292300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

350 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers

this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-292300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

350 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-292300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

350 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-292300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

350 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ085-292300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

350 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

