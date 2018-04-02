CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

826 FPUS56 KMFR 021550

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

849 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

CAZ080-022300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

849 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers early this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-022300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

849 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers early this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-022300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

849 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing.

Slight chance of rain and snow showers early this morning. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-022300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

849 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers early this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-022300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

849 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-022300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

849 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

