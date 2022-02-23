CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt subsiding below 15 kt early

Friday morning. Steep seas of 6 to 8 ft subsiding below 6 feet

early Friday morning.

* WHERE...All areas until 10 AM PST Wednesday, then mostly beyond

2 nm offshore but closer in near the capes until 7 AM PST Friday.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt subsiding to 15 to 25 kt late

tonight, then subsiding below 20 kt early Friday morning. Steep

to very steep seas of 10 to 12 ft becoming steep 6 to 9 feet

later this morning...then subsiding below 6 feet early Friday

morning.

* WHERE...Hazardous Seas Warning conditions will affect areas

beyond 20 nm offshore. Small Craft Advisory conditions will

affect all areas not in the Warning area through 4 AM PST

Thursday, then from Port Orford south through 7 AM PST Friday.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

