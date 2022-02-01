CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 230 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 8 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 10 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather