CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 238 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM PST Tuesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather