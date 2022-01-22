CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 247 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS Winds have fallen below advisory criteria and will continue to diminish through the morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather