CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 312 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all areas, with very steep and hazardous seas developing beyond 20 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds an very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep wind driven seas of 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...All areas beyond 2 nm from shore, and in the vicinity of capes and headlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather