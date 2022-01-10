CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather