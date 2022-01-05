CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

210 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 9 to 13 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island

CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa

Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 9 to 13 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island

CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa

Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Conditions have diminished below advisory levels. Local gusts to

SCA levels are possible this afternoon and evening in the

westernmost portion.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 ft at 13

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds

expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 8 seconds possible.

* WHERE...For the current Small Craft Advisory, all waters. For

the next Small Craft Advisory, north of Gold Beach. For the Gale

Watch, all waters.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening

to 4 PM PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 ft at 13

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds

expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 8 seconds possible.

* WHERE...For the current Small Craft Advisory, all waters. For

the next Small Craft Advisory, north of Gold Beach. For the Gale

Watch, all waters.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening

to 4 PM PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

