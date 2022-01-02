CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

234 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

