CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 234 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather