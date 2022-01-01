CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 214 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Gusty northwest winds will subside over the next few hours, decreasing to 10 to 15 knots by sunrise. The Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Gusty northwest winds will subside over the next few hours, decreasing to 10 to 15 knots by sunrise. The Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather