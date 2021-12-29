CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 227 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Steep seas 7 to 11 ft are expected due to a combination of fresh northwest swell and wind seas. * WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds and highest seas will be beyond 3 nm from shore, except also near capes. Winds will gradually diminish first in the northern portion, near Florence, this evening. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Steep seas 7 to 11 ft are expected due to a combination of fresh northwest swell and wind seas. * WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds and highest seas will be beyond 3 nm from shore, except also near capes. Winds will gradually diminish first in the northern portion, near Florence, this evening. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Steep seas 7 to 11 ft are expected due to a combination of fresh northwest swell and wind seas. * WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds and highest seas will be beyond 3 nm from shore, except also near capes. Winds will gradually diminish first in the northern portion, near Florence, this evening. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Steep seas 7 to 11 ft are expected due to a combination of fresh northwest swell and wind seas. * WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds and highest seas will be beyond 3 nm from shore, except also near capes. Winds will gradually diminish first in the northern portion, near Florence, this evening. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather