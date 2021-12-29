CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

227 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Steep

seas 7 to 11 ft are expected due to a combination of fresh

northwest swell and wind seas.

* WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds and highest seas will be

beyond 3 nm from shore, except also near capes. Winds will

gradually diminish first in the northern portion, near Florence,

this evening.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather