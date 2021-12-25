CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

225 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds gusting 20 to 25 knots at times.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Renewed small craft advisory conditions

will be likely by Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

