CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 50 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19

ft at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4

PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

