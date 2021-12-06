CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 308 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather