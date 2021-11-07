CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 129 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 ...DENSE FOG ACROSS THE INNER COASTAL WATERS SOUTH OF POINT CONCEPTION... Areas of dense fog will affect the southern inner coastal waters and the Santa Barbara Channel this morning. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. ...DENSE FOG ACROSS THE INNER COASTAL WATERS SOUTH OF POINT CONCEPTION... Areas of dense fog will affect the southern inner coastal waters and the Santa Barbara Channel this morning. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather