CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 206 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 14 ft at 8 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds expected. * WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning 10 to 14 nm from shore, except 5 nm from shore near Cape Blanco. Fore the Small Craft Advisory 2 to 15 NM from shore, except from Port Orford to Cape Blanco, where conditions will reach to the coast. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds expected. * WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning 4 to 10 nm from shore, From Gold Beach to Cape Arago. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather