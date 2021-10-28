CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 307 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet with a period of 14 seconds. South winds 10 to 15 kt gusting to 20 kt. Then Friday, northerly winds 20 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The wind shift on Friday will start in the north and work its way south during the day. Winds will be strongest south of Cape Blanco. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet with a period of 14 seconds. South winds 10 to 15 kt gusting to 20 kt. Then Friday, northerly winds 20 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The wind shift on Friday will start in the north and work its way south during the day. Winds will be strongest south of Cape Blanco. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet with a period of 14 seconds. South winds 10 to 15 kt gusting to 20 kt. Then Friday, northerly winds 20 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The wind shift on Friday will start in the north and work its way south during the day. Winds will be strongest south of Cape Blanco. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet with a period of 14 seconds. South winds 10 to 15 kt gusting to 20 kt. Then Friday, northerly winds 20 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The wind shift on Friday will start in the north and work its way south during the day. Winds will be strongest south of Cape Blanco. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather