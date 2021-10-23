CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and very steep seas 13 to 18 ft. For the Hazardous

Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 24 to 29 ft at 17

seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all areas,

then gales will affect all areas, followed by Warning level

seas affecting all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM Sunday to 2 AM PDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

