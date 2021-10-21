CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to

17 ft. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft with a dominant west swell at 14

seconds mixed with a fresh southerly swell.

* WHERE...All of the inner waters.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 5 PM

PDT this afternoon. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from

5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20

ft with a dominant west swell at 15 seconds mixed with a fresh

southerly swell.

* WHERE...All of the outer waters.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11

AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

