CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 232 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds and highest seas around Cape Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest winds and highest seas around Pt St George and Cape Mendocino. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather