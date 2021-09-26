CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 148 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Today, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph and wind-driven seas 6 to 8 ft. Then on Monday, northwest swell dominated seas 9 to 15 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT Sunday until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Bar crossings could become especially hazardous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Copyright 2021 AccuWeather