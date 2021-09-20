CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 201 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 12 ft and north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 12 ft at 12 seconds this morning, then north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and wind driven seas 8 to 10 ft this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas, but highest winds and steepest seas will be beyond about 3 NM from shore and south of Port Orford. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft and north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 12 ft at 12 seconds this morning, then north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and wind driven seas 8 to 10 ft this afternoon into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas, but the highest winds and steepest seas will be south of Port Orford. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. 