CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very

steep seas 7 to 12 ft. Lower winds and seas north of Gold

Beach.

* WHERE...Gale force winds and hazardous seas south of Gold

Beach between 5 and 35 nm from shore. Small Craft conditions

will cover all other areas.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

11 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

