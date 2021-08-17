CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 257 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with localized gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm, strongest winds and largest seas near Cape Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to noon PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PDT TODAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to midnight PDT tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. Winds are weakening and have fallen below advisory criteria. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 15 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather