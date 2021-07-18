CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 215 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Port Orford southward to Brookings an beyond 2 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Port Orford southward to Brookings an beyond 2 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Port Orford southward to Brookings an beyond 2 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Port Orford southward to Brookings an beyond 2 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, and heavy rainfall with reduced visibility. ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, and heavy rainfall with reduced visibility. ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, and heavy rainfall with reduced visibility. ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, and heavy rainfall with reduced visibility. ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, and heavy rainfall with reduced visibility. ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, and heavy rainfall with reduced visibility. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather