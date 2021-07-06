CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 234 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with localized gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather