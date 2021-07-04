CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 230 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt with steep to very steep and hazardous wind driven seas of 7 to 11 ft through Monday evening, then north winds 15 to 25 kt with steep seas 6 to 8 ft through Tuesday evening. * WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas are expected south of Gold Beach and generally beyond 5 to 10 nm from shore through Monday evening. Conditions hazardous to small craft are expected for all other areas. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather