CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

224 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather