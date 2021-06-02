CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 258 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather