CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

210 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

11 to 16 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Friday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

