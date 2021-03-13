CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1155 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather