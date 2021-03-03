CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 123 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021 ...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE FOR SOUTHERN COASTAL WATERS WEDNESDAY... A low pressure system is forecast to move over the southern coastal waters, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms later this morning through early evening. The best chance of thunderstorms is for the waters west of Orange County, but thunderstorms could develop as far north as Santa Monica depending on where the low tracks. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and waterspouts. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather