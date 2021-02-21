CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island

CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa

Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

