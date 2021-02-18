CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

6 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

