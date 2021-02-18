CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 255 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather