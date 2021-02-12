CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather