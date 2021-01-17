CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

215 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep

seas of 9 to 14 feet building to 14 to 17 feet Sunday night and

Monday morning. Steep seas will be due to a mix of long period

west swell and steep wind waves. Winds ease to 15 to 20 kt and

seas gradually lower below 10 feet Monday night.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds increasing to 25 kt to gales 35 kt with gusts

to 40 kt and steep to very steep seas of 10 to 15 feet today.

Seas building to 15 to 19 feet tonight into Monday morning.

Small craft advisory winds and seas persist late Monday morning

through Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Gales for most of the waters into Monday morning, except

small craft advisory winds and seas in the far northern portion.

Conditions remain hazardous to small craft into Tuesday morning.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM

PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to

15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 feet at 15

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds

10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at

22 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10

to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 25

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds

15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 16 to 19 feet at

21 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet at 18 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet at 19

seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts 25 to 30kt.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 14 to 18 feet at 19 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet at 25

seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 9 PM PST Monday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

17 to 22 feet at 25 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet at 19 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

