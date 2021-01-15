CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 209 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 13 to 17 ft at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 13 to 17 ft at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 13 to 16 ft at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 13 to 16 ft at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather