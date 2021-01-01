CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 249 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Steep seas this morning building to very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 20 ft at 18 seconds this afternoon and continuing through Sunday. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt today. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible Saturday night. * WHERE...For the Gale Warning, north of Brookings. For the other hazards, all areas between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM today to 1 PM PST Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST today. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST today. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.