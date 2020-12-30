CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 216 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 12 to 14 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 9 to 14 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 12 to 14 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt. Seas of 10 to 15 feet at 19 seconds early this morning becoming steep to very steep and wind-driven at 14 to 17 ft later this morning and this afternoon. Winds becoming west and easing to 10 to 20 kt tonight, but steep seas 14 to 17 ft at 16 seconds continuing through Thursday. * WHERE...Gale force winds and very steep seas north of Gold Beach and between 5 and 45 nm away from shore. All other areas will have conditions hazardous to small craft. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Bar crossings will be dangerous today due to combined long period west swell and southerly wind waves. Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Winds becoming west and easing to 10 to 20 kt tonight, but steep seas 14 to 17 ft at 16 seconds continuing through Thursday. * WHERE...Gale force winds and very steep seas north of Gold Beach and between 5 and 45 nm away from shore. All other areas will have conditions hazardous to small craft. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Bar crossings will be dangerous today due to combined long period west swell and southerly wind waves. Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Bar crossings will be dangerous today due to combined long period west swell and southerly wind waves. Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather