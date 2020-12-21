CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

213 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 9 to 11 ft this morning. South winds

increase to 20 to 30 kt this afternoon with steep seas of 9 to

12 ft. Winds will abruptly shift late this afternoon and this

evening with strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 kt and

occasional gusts up to 35 kt. This wind shift will likely lead

to chaotic seas this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 9 to 11 ft this morning. South winds

increase to 20 to 30 kt this afternoon with steep seas of 9 to

12 ft. Winds will abruptly shift late this afternoon and this

evening with strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 kt and

occasional gusts up to 35 kt. This wind shift will likely lead

to chaotic seas this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 9 to 11 ft this morning. South winds

increase to 20 to 30 kt this afternoon with steep seas of 9 to

12 ft. Winds will abruptly shift late this afternoon and this

evening with strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 kt and

occasional gusts up to 35 kt. This wind shift will likely lead

to chaotic seas this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 9 to 11 ft this morning. South winds

increase to 20 to 30 kt this afternoon with steep seas of 9 to

12 ft. Winds will abruptly shift late this afternoon and this

evening with strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 kt and

occasional gusts up to 35 kt. This wind shift will likely lead

to chaotic seas this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather