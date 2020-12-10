CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
219 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Steep west seas of 10 to 12 feet at 12 seconds expected
tonight into Friday. South winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40
kts and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to 14 feet possible
Friday night.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all
areas, with gusty south winds and very steep and hazardous seas
possible for most areas beyond 2 nm from shore.
* WHEN...South winds and steep seas will increase tonight through
Friday, with very steep seas and gale force wind gusts possible
Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage
vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very
steep sea conditions.
