CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Eureka CA
246 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
...DANGEROUS SHOALING HAZARD WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY...
A long period westerly swell building to 6 to 8 feet at 21
seconds by Wednesday evening will increase the threat for large
breaking waves over nearshore shoals. In addition, long period
swells can wrap into southwest facing bays. The highest threat for
nearshore shoaling will be from Wednesday evening through
Thursday morning.
Mariners are advised to avoid shallow water when long period
waves are present. Up to thirty minutes can pass between breaking
waves over shoals. Do not rely on seeing breaking waves to
identify shoals.
_____
