CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
244 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
9 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
